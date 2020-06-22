AllSteelers
10 Minute Takes: Where I've Been

Noah Strackbein

10 Minute Takes - part of the Three Rivers Podcast collection - brings you today's news and analysis in, you guessed it, ten minutes. Go inside today's biggest Pittsburgh Steelers news and breakdowns with host, Noah Strackbein. New episodes weekly.

Where I've Been

In light of everything happening in this country, the decision to stay quiet comes with a price. Trying to help a cause can't be successful until a person fully understands their role. But sometimes, using your voice is a responsibility you can't overlook.

Steelers' Responses to Black Lives Matter Movements:

Follow AllSteelers and Noah Strackbein on Twitter for all Steelers content and updates. 10 Minute Takes is produced by Grunza Made It.

