10 Minute Takes: Where I've Been
Noah Strackbein
10 Minute Takes - part of the Three Rivers Podcast collection - brings you today's news and analysis in, you guessed it, ten minutes. Go inside today's biggest Pittsburgh Steelers news and breakdowns with host, Noah Strackbein. New episodes weekly.
Where I've Been
In light of everything happening in this country, the decision to stay quiet comes with a price. Trying to help a cause can't be successful until a person fully understands their role. But sometimes, using your voice is a responsibility you can't overlook.
Steelers' Responses to Black Lives Matter Movements:
- Steelers Looking to Stay United During Anthem Protests
- Steven Nelson: It's Time For Change in U.S.
- Art Rooney, T.J. Watt Release Statements on George Floyd's Death
- James Conner Spreading Togetherness and Unity
- Roethlisberger Speaks, Keisel Marches, as Protesters Hit Streets of Pittsburgh
