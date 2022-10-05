Skip to main content

Aftermath of Kenny Pickett Named Steelers Starter

There's much more that comes with the Pittsburgh Steelers naming Kenny Pickett the starter.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have officially named Kenny Pickett their starting quarterback. Now what? 

A simple change has plenty that comes with it. The offense has to, and likely will, change. But how so? There are nuggets that tell us what to expect. 

There's also the concern of the backup quarterback and what the future of Mitch Trubisky looks like. Already, there are reports saying the veteran is on the trading block, and a move could happen in the coming weeks. 

And what about Pickett himself? There's something that makes him special, and the Steelers plan to utilize it. Now, they just hope it's enough to turn this season around. 

