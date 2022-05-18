Skip to main content

Antonio Brown's Retirement, Eric Fisher to Steelers Prediction

Should the Pittsburgh Steelers let AB retire in black and gold? And is a veteran offensive lineman an option?

The Pittsburgh Steelers didn't think they'd need to think about Antonio Brown retiring with the team. Now, they do. Plus, an Eric Fisher prediction that leaves question marks for the Steelers' offensive line. 

AB has asked to retire with the Steelers. He played nine memorable seasons in Pittsburgh, but are there any bridges left to mend? At this point, Brown might be too far gone, but does that mean there's no chance he retires in black and gold? 

ESPN continues to disrespect the Steelers. This time, they're talking about power rankings, and WOW, are they low on Pittsburgh. 

And finally, Eric Fisher coming to the Steelers. One insider believes this team could make one final splash in free agency. If they do, what happens to Dan Moore Jr. and Chuks Okorafor?

