Brian Flores Could Make Steelers Favorites for Deshaun Watson

The hiring of Brian Flores could be a much bigger home run than the Pittsburgh Steelers imagined.

Could the hire of Brian Flores put the Steelers in position to land Deshaun Watson? Well, there's some information you should here, because Mike Tomlin might have just struck gold.

Kevin Colbert discussed Mason Rudolph and the rookie quarterback class during his pre-NFL Combine press conference. It sounds a lot like the Steelers have a plan for the QB position.

And is Stephon Tuitt coming back? The Steelers have been in contact with the defensive end. This is what we know.

