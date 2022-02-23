Skip to main content
Player(s)
Deshaun Watson
Team(s)
Pittsburgh Steelers

Brian Flores Could Make Steelers Favorites for Deshaun Watson

The Brian Flores could be a homerun for the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The hiring of Brian Flores could be a much bigger home run than the Pittsburgh Steelers imagined. 

Could the hire of Brian Flores put the Steelers in position to land Deshaun Watson? Well, there's some information you should here, because Mike Tomlin might have just struck gold. 

Kevin Colbert discussed Mason Rudolph and the rookie quarterback class during his pre-NFL Combine press conference. It sounds a lot like the Steelers have a plan for the QB position. 

And is Stephon Tuitt coming back? The Steelers have been in contact with the defensive end. This is what we know.

Listen to All Steelers Talk above and follow on YouTube, iTunes, Spotify, Podbean or wherever you get your podcasts.

Read More

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Steelers Hired Brian Flores After Phone Call for Advice

Who Is Steelers Top Priority to Re-Sign in Free Agency?

Flores Hiring Highlights Unprecedented Diversity Within Steelers

Steelers Might Need Significant Jump for Malik Willis

Steelers Considered Favorite to Land Carson Wentz

Untitled design (34)
Podcasts

Brian Flores Could Make Steelers Favorites for Deshaun Watson

By
Noah Strackbein and
Donnie Druin
11 seconds ago
USATSI_17083165_168388034_lowres (1)
News

Steelers Hired Brian Flores After Phone Call for Advice

By Noah Strackbein
16 hours ago
USATSI_17163756_168388034_lowres (1)
GM Report

How Short Will Mason Rudolph's Leash Be?

By Noah Strackbein
21 hours ago
USATSI_17292923_168388034_lowres (2)
News

Steelers Don't Care About Kenny Pickett's Hand Size

By Noah Strackbein
22 hours ago
Untitled design (32)
AllSteelers+

Who is the Steelers Top Priority to Re-Sign in Free Agency?

By Derrick Bell
22 hours ago
USATSI_13548561_168388034_lowres (1)
News

Kevin Colbert on Stephon Tuitt's Future With Steelers

By Noah Strackbein
Feb 21, 2022
USATSI_17164026_168388034_lowres
News

Mason Rudolph is Steelers Starting QB Right Now

By Noah Strackbein
Feb 21, 2022
Mike Tomlin-Brian Flores
News

Brian Flores Highlights Unprecedented Diversity Within Steelers Coaching Staff

By C.J. Errickson
Feb 21, 2022