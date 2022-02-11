Can the Bengals Pull Off Super Bowl LVI?

There's more faith in a young Cincinnati Bengals team than the Los Angeles Rams.

Can the Cincinnati Bengals win their first championship and walk away from Super Bowl LVI with a victory?

Yes, Steelers fans aren't going to be happy when we talk about our picks for Super Bowl LVI. However, it's only one of us who are rooting for the Cincinnati Bengals over the Los Angeles Rams.

T.J. Watt is the NFL's Defensive Player of the Year. Finally. This year felt different, and maybe that was because of everyone paying attention to Ben Roethlisberger or because Watt finally got the respect he deserves.

And Teryl Austin is the Steelers new Defensive Coordinator. Is it the right move?

Listen to All Steelers Talk above and follow on YouTube, iTunes, Spotify, Podbean or wherever you get your podcasts.

