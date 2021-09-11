AllSteelers Talk: Can Steelers Beat Bills in Buffalo?
T.J. Watt got his contract and now it's time for football. The new highest-paid defender believes the Pittsburgh Steelers are destined for a Super Bowl, and step one is against the Buffalo Bills.
Watt became the highest-paid defender in the NFL after signing a four-year extension worth $112 million with $80 million guaranteed. It's finally over. But how it went down and what he said afterwards will leave you with chills.
The Steelers travel to Buffalo for Week 1 of the regular season. Pittsburgh has fallen to the Bills twice in the last two years, but could this season-opener be different?
AllSteelers Talk discusses the keys to victory, why Najee Harris cannot wait for this game and their predictions for Week 1 at Highmark Stadium.
