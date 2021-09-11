AllSteelers Talk: Can Steelers Beat Bills in Buffalo?

T.J. Watt had Pittsburgh Steelers fans ready to run through a wall. Now, it's time for Week 1.

T.J. Watt got his contract and now it's time for football. The new highest-paid defender believes the Pittsburgh Steelers are destined for a Super Bowl, and step one is against the Buffalo Bills.

Watt became the highest-paid defender in the NFL after signing a four-year extension worth $112 million with $80 million guaranteed. It's finally over. But how it went down and what he said afterwards will leave you with chills.

The Steelers travel to Buffalo for Week 1 of the regular season. Pittsburgh has fallen to the Bills twice in the last two years, but could this season-opener be different?

AllSteelers Talk discusses the keys to victory, why Najee Harris cannot wait for this game and their predictions for Week 1 at Highmark Stadium.

Find AllSteelers Talk clips and updates on YouTube and Twitter.

