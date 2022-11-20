Can Steelers Beat the Bengals?
PITTSBURGH -- Can the Pittsburgh Steelers beat the Cincinnati Bengals? With a new team for both teams, this is not the Week 1 matchup we remember. But with that said, it's not that either team is in a worse spot than they were walking into the season.
The Bengals have made a lot of changes to their offense since suffering a Week 1 defeat the Steelers. But the Steelers are finally healthy, and for the first time since that opening matchup, have both of their superstars available on defense.
For Cincy's defense, they're leaving a major door open for George Pickens to have himself a day. This might be the best opportunity the rookie standout has had this season.
So, can the Steelers beat the Bengals and turn this second half into a winning streak?
