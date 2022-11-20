Skip to main content

Can Steelers Beat the Bengals?

There's reason for optimism the Pittsburgh Steelers sweep the Bengals.

PITTSBURGH -- Can the Pittsburgh Steelers beat the Cincinnati Bengals? With a new team for both teams, this is not the Week 1 matchup we remember. But with that said, it's not that either team is in a worse spot than they were walking into the season. 

The Bengals have made a lot of changes to their offense since suffering a Week 1 defeat the Steelers. But the Steelers are finally healthy, and for the first time since that opening matchup, have both of their superstars available on defense.

For Cincy's defense, they're leaving a major door open for George Pickens to have himself a day. This might be the best opportunity the rookie standout has had this season. 

So, can the Steelers beat the Bengals and turn this second half into a winning streak?

Find great deals on Steelers tickets from SI Tickets HERE

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Scroll to Continue

Read More

DeMarvin Leal Learned Deeper Football From Two All-Pros on IR

How Minkah Fitzpatrick Found Out About Appendicitis

Steelers Will Let Minkah Fitzpatrick Play Without Practicing

Don't Get Stuck in Past With Steelers Offensive Line

Film Room: Defensive Takeaways From T.J. Watt's First Game Back

Ryan Leaf Welcomes Kenny Pickett to Exclusive Rookie Club

In This Article (1)

Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers

USATSI_19430209_168388034_lowres
News

Watch: T.J. Watt Grabs Unbelievable Interception vs Bengals

By Noah Strackbein
USATSI_19252971_168388034_lowres
News

Steelers OC Mason Cole Suffers Foot Injury vs Bengals

By Noah Strackbein
USATSI_19428322_168388034_lowres (1)
News

Steelers Lose Jaylen Warren to Hamstring Injury vs Bengals

By Noah Strackbein
USATSI_19473945_168388034_lowres
News

Steelers Win Two of Three in Early Slot of Week 11

By Noah Strackbein
USATSI_19206262_168388034_lowres (1)
News

Steelers Rule Five Players Inactive Against Bengals

By Noah Strackbein
USATSI_19030331_168388034_lowres
News

Steelers vs Bengals Rematch a Top 5 Most Accessible Game in Week 11

By Noah Strackbein
USATSI_19188744_168388034_lowres
News

Report: Minkah Fitzpatrick Good to Go for Bengals Game

By Noah Strackbein
USATSI_19427004_168388034_lowres (1)
AllSteelers+

4 Things to Watch: Steelers vs Bengals

By Derrick Bell