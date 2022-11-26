Skip to main content

Can Steelers Beat the Colts?

The Pittsburgh Steelers have more hope than you'd think in Week 12.

PITTSBURGH -- Can the Pittsburgh Steelers beat the Indianapolis Colts, on the road, in Week 12? 

It's not going to be easy. The Colts are riding a new head coach and some slight second-half momentum into Lucas Oil Stadium on Monday night. That being said, there are reasons on both sides of the football to believe they can't compete with the Steelers.

Dive into why concerns for Diontae Johnson are being overblown. The wide receiver one isn't dealing with the things Kenny Pickett and the coaching staff says he is. There's actually another reason he's not clicking. 

Plus, Pickett's next step and how he can help lead this team to victory - and has improved in the last few weeks. 

And, as always, our predictions for Steelers versus Colts.

