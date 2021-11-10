Skip to main content
    November 10, 2021
    Publish date:

    Can Steelers Win the AFC?

    Believing the Pittsburgh Steelers can win the conference is not a pipeline dream anymore.
    Author:
    and

    A month ago, the answer is no way. Today, it might be a real possibility the Pittsburgh Steelers win the conference. 

    Mike Tomlin says there's need for praise for the way the referees are handling the new taunting penalties. Has the Steelers coach ever been more wrong? 

    Chase Claypol is dealing with an injury that sounds a little more serious than we imagined. What's to come if he's unable to play in Week 10 against the Lions?

    Najee Harris is an inspiration and his story should be shared everywhere. But Monday Night Football fabricating parts of it is pretty messed up. 

    And of course, the AFC. See how possible it is for the Steelers to win the conference and take a look at how their schedule leaves their destiny in their own hands. 

