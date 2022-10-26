Chase Claypool Opens Up About Steelers Offensive Woes
The Pittsburgh Steelers offense isn't getting any better. This week, they'll shut down the opportunity for Calvin Austin to return and look to change something - anything - to find a spark before the bye week.
Head coach Mike Tomlin doesn't feel like there's a major issue with this group or the play-calling. On the other hand, Chase Claypool has spoken out about things not being utilized with the group that the Steelers have.
Is this the beginning of something big or another disappointment from the Steelers? And how close is the team to making real change, if nothing happens now?
