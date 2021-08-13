AllSteelers Talk: Did Dwayne Haskins Become Steelers Backup Quarterback?

Did the Pittsburgh Steelers just find their new QB2?

The Pittsburgh Steelers are 2-0. It's the preseason, but this team is on fire - literally. Behind Dwayne Haskins, a surprising running back duo and some unknown defenders, this team remains unbeaten.

The Steelers added an inside linebacker right before kickoff in Philadelphia, trading with the Jacksonville Jaguars for Pro Bowler Joe Schobert.

Schobert adds to an inside linebacker room that needed improvement. Now, the question is who gets cut because of it? And how much does this defense improve with him?

Dwayne Haskins won Round 2 of the backup quarterback competition. The former first-round pick set fire to the position battle, leading the Steelers from behind to beat the Eagles 24-16.

What's next for the backup quarterbacks?

Jamir Jones is a name to start talking about. So is Quincy Roche. The Steelers have some underlying stars on the edge.

It's time for Kevin Dotson to start. No more playing around. The Steelers offensive line was pretty bad against the Eagles - not Dotson.

Find AllSteelers Talk clips and updates on YouTube and Twitter.

You May Also Like:

10 Steelers Who Improved Their Roster Stock vs. Eagles

10 Observations: Dwayne Haskins Sets Fire to QB Battle

Steelers Plan to Play Ben Roethlisberger vs. Lions

Steelers Defeat Eagles, Move to 2-0 in Preseason

Steelers Trade for LB Joe Schobert

Ravens' Rashod Bateman to Undergo Groin Surgery

Forecasting Steelers Starters vs. Eagles

5 Things to Watch Steelers vs. Eagles: Beware of Kevin Dotson

Mike Tomlin Compares T.J. Watt Holdout to Cam Heyward's

Steelers to Use Same QB Rotation vs. Eagles