10 Minute Takes: An Early, Mid and Late Rounder For the Steelers

Noah Strackbein

10 Minute Takes - part of the Three Rivers Podcast collection - brings you today's news and analysis in, you guessed it, ten minutes. Go inside today's biggest Pittsburgh Steelers news and breakdowns with host, Noah Strackbein. New episodes weekly.

An Early, Mid and Late Rounder For the Steelers

The Steelers 2020 NFL Draft has no direction because it doesn't need to. With minimum holes on the roster, Pittsburgh can use the 'best player available' approach with all six of their picks this weekend. 

That doesn't make it any easier to predict their rookie class. In fact, it almost makes it more difficult. 

So, lets play a game. 10 Minute Takes names three players - one early, mid and late rounder - and explains why and when they'll find their way to the Steelers. 

Think you know three names the Steelers can find throughout the draft? Believe you have the hidden gems of the 2020 NFL Draft? Well, let us know in the comments. 

Check out this week's episode on YouTube: 

Follow AllSteelers and Noah Strackbein on Twitter for all Steelers content and updates. 10 Minute Takes is produced by Grunza Made It.

