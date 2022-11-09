Skip to main content

Not Everyone Feels It's Matt Canada's Fault for Steelers Struggles

The blame game between the Pittsburgh Steelers OC and their QB continues.

PITTSBURGH -- Not everyone feels Matt Canada is the Pittsburgh Steelers biggest problem on offense. In fact, a former player is letting everyone know it's more Kenny Pickett for why the team is losing, right now. 

There have been former players on both sides who have called out Pickett and Canada. There are arguments that seem agreeable from both parties. But this time, blaming Pickett for the struggles is correct - it's also wrong to ignore the obvious with Canada and a rookie quarterback. 

Sometimes, the story is deeper than the film. In this case, it just might be. 

