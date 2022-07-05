Skip to main content

Steelers To-Go: What to Expect During Steelers Final Month Before Training Camp

Removing what the Pittsburgh Steelers won't do, and clarifying what they will.

The Pittsburgh Steelers have a long month ahead of them before returning to the field for training camp. This team has their 90-man roster, but for the next three weeks, all anyone will be talking about is what more is coming. 

Is there going to be a trade? Will another veteran be added to either side of the football? Does Diontae Johnson or Chris Boswell lock down a contract before camp? 

We're not off to Saint Vincent College just yet, but it's certainly an exciting time for the Steelers. 

Listen to Steelers To-Go above and follow on YouTube, iTunes, Spotify, or wherever you get your podcasts.

