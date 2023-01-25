Former GM Keeps Blasting Steelers for No Reason
PITTSBURGH -- There's something about the Pittsburgh Steelers that gets people going, but sometimes, you have to learn when an argument just doesn't make sense.
Former Buffalo Bills general manager Doug Whaley has battled with Steelers fans before on his thoughts about former players. This time, he's battling with them about their current quarterback.
Whaley chose to compare Pickett to the rest of the AFC and said the Steelers have "a lot of work" before reaching the other dominant teams in the conference. And his reasoning wasn't anything to do with the Steelers not being good enough.
The argument was off. This isn't the first time, either. But, it's something to talk about and brings some positive light to how close the Steelers might actually be.
