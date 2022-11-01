Skip to main content

Four Steelers Trade Deadline Moves

The Pittsburgh Steelers have four names teams will be calling about.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are looking at a four o'clock deadline to lock in any potential moves they'd like to make this season. At 2-6, there will likely be calls going in and out of the organization as the trade deadline approaches, and there are four names that make some sense for them right now. 

Everyone has talked about the quarterbacks and wide receiver Chase Claypool. One of the three within this group makes sense. The other two, probably not - and one makes the most sense come the offseason. 

Then, there's the sleeper. Maybe a name that gets phone calls about, and one that the Steelers will listen to. With a losing record and no light at the end of the tunnel, anything can happen as we count down the hours to the deadline.

Find great deals on Steelers tickets from SI Tickets HERE

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

If Steelers Fire Matt Canada, It Won't be Today

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Former Steelers Player Calls for Firing of Matt Canada

Kenny Pickett Says Steelers are Insane Not to Make Changes

Bill Cowher Calls Out Steelers Management of Kenny Pickett

Mike Tomlin Blames Steelers Loss on Two Things

Najee Harris Calls Out Steelers O-Line for Rushing Struggles

Kenny Pickett Calls for Steelers Teammates to Study More

New Details Emerge of T.J. Watt's Knee Injury

In This Article (1)

Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers

USATSI_16621837_168388034_lowres (1)
News

If Steelers Fire Matt Canada, It Won't Be Today

By Noah Strackbein
Steelers mock 1.0 (1180 × 750 px) (38)
Podcasts

Two Changes That Could be Coming for Steelers

By Noah Strackbein and Stephen Thompson
USATSI_17018680_168388034_lowres (2)
News

Former Steelers Player Calls for Firing of Matt Canada

By Noah Strackbein
USATSI_19330070_168388034_lowres
AllSteelers+

Two Winners, Four Losers from Steelers Fall to Eagles

By Stephen Thompson
USATSI_19331406_168388034_lowres
News

Najee Harris Calls Out Steelers O-Line for Rushing Struggles

By Noah Strackbein
USATSI_19330463_168388034_lowres
AllSteelers+

Steelers vs Eagles Takeaways: Changes Should be Coming for Pittsburgh

By Noah Strackbein and Stephen Thompson
USATSI_19330156_168388034_lowres
News

Mike Tomlin Blames Steelers Loss on Two Things

By Noah Strackbein
USATSI_19331156_168388034_lowres
News

Kenny Pickett Says Steelers Are 'Insane' Not to Make Changes

By Noah Strackbein