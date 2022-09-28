Skip to main content

Don't Give Up on Steelers Just Yet

Things don't look good, but don't give up on the Pittsburgh Steelers.

There are reasons to believe the Pittsburgh Steelers season is still alive. It may not be where many expected heading into Week 4, but poor streaks happen - and in Pittsburgh, they happen often. 

There are stats that suggest things will turn around. Najee Harris's poor start isn't unprecedented. And on defense, things are on the up and up as long as adjustments are made. 

With the AFC North still up in the air, and the offense's back against the wall, the Steelers are a team you should look at with some hope. It's a loaded roster with a winning head coach. It's much easier said than done, but this season is still alive. 

