We Want to See Two Changes at Steelers Minicamp

It's time to ramp things up for the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The Pittsburgh Steelers hit the field for the last time before training camp. Even if it's still helmets and shorts, there's more coming during minicamp than OTAs. 

We aren't looking for much change, but two things will stand out. Those two things will be significant for the Steelers moving forward. 

Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers

