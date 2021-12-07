How Far Back Are the Steelers?

How far back are the Pittsburgh Steelers? After a win over the Baltimore Ravens and some tossing and turning of the AFC and a red-hot North kitchen, how alive is this season still?

A few things to touch on. First, T.J. Watt should already have a Defensive Player of the Year award but there is no chance the NFL can rob him of one this season.

How good is this defense moving forward? One game doesn't tell the whole story.

And did a loss to the Detroit Lions hurt or help the Minnesota Vikings' chances on Thursday night?

