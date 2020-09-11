10 Minute Takes brings you today's news and analysis in, you guessed it, ten minutes. Go inside today's biggest Pittsburgh Steelers news and breakdowns with host, Noah Strackbein. New episodes weekly.

How the Steelers Slow the Giants Playmakers

The Steelers have two major matchup issues to worry about on Monday. The defensive side of the ball should be able to hold their own for most of what the Giants throw at them, but when it comes to defending New York's two biggest playmakers, it's going to take some extra scheming.

This is how you should expect to see Pittsburgh defense handle the Giants' flashiest scoring threats.

