Steelers To-Go: Important to Know This About the QB Battle

Now we have a feel for the Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback competition.

It's important to take everything about the Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback competition with some analysis. Nothing should be straight-forward - and everything should have some deeper thought behind it. 

For instance, Mason Rudolph's role within it. He's not out of the running. Meanwhile, Mitchell Trubisky is already being deemed a starter. This is why both of those are true, and false, as we finish the first week of OTAs. 

