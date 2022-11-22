Skip to main content

Is It Over for the Steelers?

Players, history and performance tell us where the Pittsburgh Steelers stand right now.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers find themselves staring at the worst question you can be asked about an NFL franchise, is this season over? 

With a 3-7 record and no consistent spark, it's hard to find the light to bring a positive answer to the question. That being said, there's no need to sit around gloomy because the Pittsburgh Steelers aren't Super Bowl Champions. 

 And who knows, maybe they will be. 

Some players understand why this team has a foundation you can build success off of. Some also understand that it's about fixing the play before you can start climbing again. 

Either way, this point in the life cycle is a rough one. It's one the Steelers aren't going to be in very long, though. 

So, is the season really over? 

