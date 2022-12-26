Kenny Pickett's 'Big Ben Factor' Makes Playoffs A Reality for Steelers

The Pittsburgh Steelers knew what they were doing to Kenny Pickett before their latest win.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers spent all summer preparing Kenny Pickett for moments like those against the Las Vegas Raiders, and the only first-round quarterback proved why he was the one drafted so high.

The Steelers watched one Hall of Fame quarterback do something better than anyone in the NFL - win. Now, they're hoping to replicate with their rookie, and so far, it's happening.

The question now, is can it continue to? The answer is yes. And if the Steelers find themselves in the postseason, there's a list of teams they can likely beat on their pursuit of history and a magical turnaround.

Who's to blame for the Steelers' slow starts? It might not be Matt Canada.

And how close games don't matter for this team. They never did and they won't in these last two weeks.

