Kenny Pickett's Breakout Game? Steelers on Verge of a Winning Streak

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are on their way to Atlanta to face the Falcons in Week 13. Coming off a Monday night victory over the Indianapolis Colts, this team is looking for their first back-to-back win stretch of the season.

And they could find it.

Both sides of the ball provide optimism for the Steelers. The Falcons are known as one of the best rushing teams in football - and it's true - but the rest of the group leaves doubt they can compete with a hot Pittsburgh squad.

Dive into the surprising injuries, how the Steelers can stop the Falcons and why Week 13 is the week Kenny Pickett takes a major step forward.

Find great deals on Steelers tickets from SI Tickets HERE

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Cam Heyward Pays Up on Lost Bet to Chris Wormley

Ben Roethlisberger, Maurkice Pouncey Believe Chris Boswell Called Out Matt Canada

Steelers Top Draft Questions

Steelers Start Falcons Week With Eight Injuries

Jaylen Warren Provides Update to Hamstring Injury