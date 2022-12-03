Skip to main content

Kenny Pickett's Breakout Game? Steelers on Verge of a Winning Streak

Week 13 is going to be big for the Pittsburgh Steelers.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are on their way to Atlanta to face the Falcons in Week 13. Coming off a Monday night victory over the Indianapolis Colts, this team is looking for their first back-to-back win stretch of the season. 

And they could find it. 

Both sides of the ball provide optimism for the Steelers. The Falcons are known as one of the best rushing teams in football - and it's true - but the rest of the group leaves doubt they can compete with a hot Pittsburgh squad. 

Dive into the surprising injuries, how the Steelers can stop the Falcons and why Week 13 is the week Kenny Pickett takes a major step forward. 

