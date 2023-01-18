PITTSBURGH -- It sure seems like the Pittsburgh Steelers have already made their call about the offensive coordinator.

This is what we know so far.

The Steelers are putting their offseason checklist on hold as head coach Mike Tomlin tends to a personal matter. As of now, no word has been said on whether or not Matt Canada will return, which only leaves speculation - no definitive answers.

Rumors claim the Steelers could be waiting for Byron Leftwich to hit the open market before moving on from Canada. The former Steelers QB in 2008 had a remarkable year in 2021 with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers but then watched his offense slip in 2022, sitting only one spot ahead of Pittsburgh in points per game.

Still, it's a theory that makes some sense.

And finally, the words of the players themselves - more specifically, Kenny Pickett.

Pickett appeared on Cam Heyward's 'More Than Football' podcast to discuss pretty much everything about the Pittsburgh Steelers, including Matt Canada. And his answer left some discussion about whether or not he knows the team's decision at offensive coordinator.

