Kenny Pickett Has Steelers Nation Fired Up
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are only a week into the offseason, and already, Kenny Pickett is back in the office. He didn't take the normal NFL break or go out and do anything crazy. He sat around and waited for the appropriate time to go back to work, which he deemed seven days.
Pickett has made his way around the media in recent days and has everyone fired up about what's to come in season two. Whether it's his offseason do-to list or his expectations for his second season, the Steelers quarterback has a bright future.
The NFL is all about how high your ceiling can go, not where it started. Pickett seems to understand that and is already taking steps toward raising the bar many set low for him coming into the NFL.
