The Pittsburgh Steelers depth chart had a few surprises on it. Some good, some bad, but all very telling of how this team has, and will, operate this season.

For starters, we might not see Kenny Pickett even suit up this year. The rookie competed for the starting job all summer but the Steelers decided to keep him as the third quarterback on the depth chart.

Does that mean Mason Rudolph's trade stock is trying to be boosted?

The order is very telling of a few things. The Steelers weren't entirely truthful this summer, and now, they'll head into the season with big "what ifs" on their shoulders.

