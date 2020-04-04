10 Minute Takes: Where Kevin Colbert Left Steelers Draft Plans

10 Minute Takes - part of the Three Rivers Podcast collection - brings you today's news and analysis in, you guessed it, ten minutes. Go inside today's biggest Pittsburgh Steelers news and breakdowns with host, Noah Strackbein. New episodes weekly.

Where Kevin Colbert Left Steelers Draft Plans

General manager Kevin Colbert left the Steelers's draft plans pretty clear. After speaking to local Pittsburgh media, he praised players many believed wouldn't be included in the depth chart, and left holes in places that were already being considered for early draft picks.

Through his words, it's easy to depict where the Steelers are aiming their draft plans at. From first to last pick, there are needs that can be filled, and now we have a clearer understanding of how significant of a priority they are for Colbert and the team.

Follow AllSteelers and Noah Strackbein on Twitter for all Steelers content and updates. 10 Minute Takes is produced by Grunza Made It.