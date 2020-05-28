AllSteelers
Around The 412: LIVE With Former Steelers CB Bryant McFadden

Around The 412

Around The 412 brings weekly breakdowns of everything happening with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Hosts by Zachary Smith and Tyler Weeks provide analysis on everything your favorite football team did during the week at hand and the future holds for on their journey to Super Bowl LV.

LIVE With Former Steelers CB Bryant McFadden

Current CBS Sports analyst and former Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback, Bryant McFadden, joins the crew to discuss what's happening in 2020. 

From playing with legends like Troy Polamalu, to transitioning into television, and how one of his co-workers left Minkah Fitzpatrick off a certain list, there's plenty going to be talked about during tonight's live airing. 

Around The 412 brings you this and more when they sit down with McFadden LIVE tonight at 8 p.m. EST. 

Watch Around The 412 w/ Bryant McFadden:
(Live link will appear once broadcast begins)

Around The 412

Follow Around The 412 on Twitter and Facebook for podcast updates. Join our community page for Steelers news and discussions from all of Steelers Nation.

