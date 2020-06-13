Around The 412: Live With Steelers' Chris Wormley

Around The 412 brings weekly breakdowns of everything happening with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Hosts by Zachary Smith and Tyler Weeks provide analysis on everything your favorite football team did during the week at hand and the future holds for on their journey to Super Bowl LV.

Chris Wormley Interview

Around The 412 is joined by Steelers defensive lineman, Chris Wormley. Wormley was traded from the Baltimore Ravens during free agency and joins a group that is looking to replace Javon Hargrave.

Wormley enters the season at 26-years-old with 15 starts throughout his three years in the NFL. In 2019, he totaled 33 tackles and 1.5 sacks while playing 46% of Baltimore's defensive snaps.

