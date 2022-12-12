Mason Rudolph Going to Save Steelers Season?

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are looking at a very different future following their loss to the Baltimore Ravens. Right now, this team's chances of the playoffs are slim, but on top of that, there are some very serious questions to answer before Week 15.

With Kenny Pickett in concussion protocol, the team now needs to figure out their quarterback situation. And after three interceptions against the Ravens, is Mitch Trubisky going to be benched for Mason Rudolph?

The defense has a lot more questions than we anticipated coming into the season. Where does it start? Who needs to be replaced? What is wrong with the run defense?

And are the playoffs still a hope for the Steelers? The numbers say yes, technically.

