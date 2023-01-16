The Matt Canada Theory: Steelers Thoughts on OC Decision

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers had three headlines in the last week - wide receiver "drama," offensive coordinator silence and the possible retirement of a franchise player.

All three have since quieted, but they shouldn't. Not yet.

The Steelers are still very early in their process and it's too soon to claim anything is already decided. Matt Canada may still be here, but there hasn't been enough noise to say he's staying. And there's a theory on when that firing will come, and how the Steelers are thinking about the situation.

Calvin Austin spoke with All Steelers Talk about everything from his rehab process, going to meet Kenny Pickett and George Pickens in the offseason and Diontae Johnson's "cryptic" tweet situation.



And Cam Heyward is not happy only a few days into the offseason. Somewhat surprising headlines for the captain, but good ones to have.

