Mike Tomlin Continues to Let Steelers Players Mess Up

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers' biggest headline leaving Carolina was a terrible special teams penalty by Marcus Allen that seemed to be ignored by the head coach. And even if Mike Tomlin did address it to the media, what he reportedly said the player is concerning.

This is a string of numerous instances where Tomlin has let players' misconduct draw headlines and simply be ignored. It's as if there is no discipline at all within the Steelers' organization this season.

Which is surprising, because Tomlin, who may be known as a "player's coach," has always had a grip on the team under him. This year, however, it doesn't feel the same.

This isn't saying other coaches, even those in Pittsburgh, wouldn't handle the situation somewhat the same. It is saying there needs to be a line where players are held accountable for poor sportsmanship, and Tomlin doesn't seem to draw that line these days.

