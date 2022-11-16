Skip to main content

Mike Tomlin Gets Defensive, Steelers Should Beat Bengals

Mike Tomlin's press conference got almost as chippy as the Pittsburgh Steelers matchup with the Bengals will be.

PITTSBURGH -- Don't come at the Pittsburgh Steelers unless you have some hard truths and a nice tone. Not everyone realizes that until Mike Tomlin is using you as an example during his weekly press conference. 

And the craziest part is that neither side was particularly wrong. One side was just less right than the other.

The Steelers should walk away from Week 11 with a win over the Cincinnati Bengals. This is a game they've been waiting for all season, and if it's what they believe it should be, they'll turn a win into a winning streak to start the second half of the season. 

And Antonio Brown is back in the news, which sparks the question everyone continues to ask. Is he one day going to find himself in the Hall of Fame?

