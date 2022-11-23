Skip to main content

Mike Tomlin Starting to See Steelers Problems

The problem is no one seems to care about fixing the Pittsburgh Steelers problems.

PITTSBURGH -- It was not a press conference many Pittsburgh Steelers fans were expecting, and when Mike Tomlin hit the podium to address the state of this 3-7 team, he was very open about the issues within it. 

The problem was that he made excuses for every one of them. 

From Kenny Pickett's development, injuries and the offense being predictable, Tomlin didn't really care about any of it. However, he did admit all of them were happening. 

Two Steelers are headed to the semifinalist round of the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Is this the year for Hines Ward? And is James Harrison a first-ballot Hall of Famer? 

And a Bengals player is calling out T.J. Watt, but really, it's a bit of a soft move. Who talks about someone after they've already played them twice? Seems like a copout for this Cincinnati lineman. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Find great deals on Steelers tickets from SI Tickets HERE

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Tomlin Pleased With Pickett But Hoping He Develops Quicker

Jaylen Warren, Mason Cole Injuries Unserious But Returns in Question

Bengals OT Calls Out T.J. Watt for 'Crying' By End of Game

Bengals Exposed Steelers Weak Link Defensively

George Pickens Ejected in Bengals Game

In This Article (1)

Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers

USATSI_18876805_168388034_lowres
News

Anthony McFarland Preparing to Replace Jaylen Warren in Steelers Backfield

By Noah Strackbein
Steelers mock 1.0 (1180 × 750 px) (48)
News

Kenny Pickett Doubles Down on Diontae Johnson's Lack of Success

By Noah Strackbein
USATSI_18867730_168388034_lowres
News

Steelers Bring Back Master Teague, Sign WR

By Noah Strackbein
USATSI_19476148_168388034_lowres (1)
Podcasts

Mike Tomlin Has Given Up on the Steelers

By Noah Strackbein
USATSI_19437429_168388034_lowres
News

Steelers Have No Concern for Diontae Johnson's Lack of Targets

By Noah Strackbein
Steelers mock 1.0 (1180 × 750 px) (46)
News

Mike Tomlin Excuses Steelers Predictable Offensive Play-Calling

By Noah Strackbein
USATSI_9804503_168388034_lowres
News

James Harrison, Hines Ward Named 2023 Hall of Fame Semifinalists

By Noah Strackbein
USATSI_19475967_168388034_lowres
News

Mike Tomlin Pleased With Kenny Pickett, But Wishing He'd Develop Quicker

By Noah Strackbein