Minkah Fitzpatrick Changes Discussion of Steelers Entire Season

The "what ifs" of the Pittsburgh Steelers change drastically this weekend.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers might be in a tough situation, but if this was Week 2, the conversations we'd be having about this team would be vastly different. 

Imagine if T.J. Watt never went down. The Steelers defense might have stayed in Week 1 form all season long. Where would they be if it did? 

We got a glimpse of that in Week 10 when Watt was back on the field and the Steelers were clicking on all cylinders. At 3-6 no one is thinking as highly as they were back in Cincinnati, but with the Bengals coming to town, this is a prime opportunity to see if Week 1 and Week 10 can start a trend. 

The return of another star will push that narrative. And Week 11 against the Bengals has a new conversation about the Steelers written all over it.

