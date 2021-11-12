Skip to main content
    • November 12, 2021
    Is Najee Harris' Foot Injury a Concern for Steelers?

    Could the Pittsburgh Steelers be without Najee Harris against the Lions?
    Will the Pittsburgh Steelers be without running back Najee Harris against the Lions? 

    Odell Beckham Jr. heads to the LA Rams. Is it the right move for the wideout? Are the Cleveland Browns about to go through the AB experience with OBJ? 

    Harris is dealing with a foot injury. It came out of no where, but this is what we know so far. 

    And of course, Week 10's picks and bets. Don't miss this week's Same-Day Four-Leg Parlay. 

    Listen to All Steelers Talk above and follow on YouTube, iTunes, Spotify, Podbean or wherever you get your podcasts.

    Najee Harris, Kendrick Green Suffer Injuries at Practice

    Steelers Add A Lot of New Names to Injury Report

    Steelers Expecting Anything and Everything From Lions

    Steelers Midseason Awards

    Steelers Midseason Rookie Grades

