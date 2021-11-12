Is Najee Harris' Foot Injury a Concern for Steelers?

Could the Pittsburgh Steelers be without Najee Harris against the Lions?

Will the Pittsburgh Steelers be without running back Najee Harris against the Lions?

Odell Beckham Jr. heads to the LA Rams. Is it the right move for the wideout? Are the Cleveland Browns about to go through the AB experience with OBJ?

Harris is dealing with a foot injury. It came out of no where, but this is what we know so far.

And of course, Week 10's picks and bets. Don't miss this week's Same-Day Four-Leg Parlay.

Listen to All Steelers Talk above and follow on YouTube, iTunes, Spotify, Podbean or wherever you get your podcasts.

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Najee Harris, Kendrick Green Suffer Injuries at Practice

Steelers Add A Lot of New Names to Injury Report

Steelers Expecting Anything and Everything From Lions

Steelers Midseason Awards

Steelers Midseason Rookie Grades