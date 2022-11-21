PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers dropped another game, falling to the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 11 to move to 3-7 on the season.

It wasn't pretty, but the offense did show some light. That being said, players have made it known that the Steelers' offensive play-calling is elementary and one of the easiest to defend.

There are also some new thoughts on Kenny Pickett. The rookie quarterback is being asked to do too much, but even when times are simpler, you're starting to see trends in his game that need to be addressed.

Plus, there are concerns with Diontae Johnson and George Pickens. Watching these two is not going to make you happy.

Find great deals on Steelers tickets from SI Tickets HERE

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Bengals Slam Steelers Predictable Offensive Play-Calling

Kenny Pickett Explains Diontae Johnson's Lack of Targets

George Pickens Ejected in Bengals Game

Watch: T.J. Watt Grabs Unbelievable Interception in Bengals Game

Steelers Lose Jaylen Warren to Injury vs Bengals

Ryan Leaf Welcomes Kenny Pickett to Exclusive Rookie Club