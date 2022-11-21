Skip to main content

New Thoughts on Steelers QB Kenny Pickett, Worries About Diontae Johnson

At this point, you're worried about the Pittsburgh Steelers future.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers dropped another game, falling to the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 11 to move to 3-7 on the season. 

It wasn't pretty, but the offense did show some light. That being said, players have made it known that the Steelers' offensive play-calling is elementary and one of the easiest to defend. 

There are also some new thoughts on Kenny Pickett. The rookie quarterback is being asked to do too much, but even when times are simpler, you're starting to see trends in his game that need to be addressed. 

Plus, there are concerns with Diontae Johnson and George Pickens. Watching these two is not going to make you happy. 

