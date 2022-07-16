NFL Makes Statement on Steelers WR Diontae Johnson
The Pittsburgh Steelers have still yet to extend wide receiver Diontae Johnson, and while many debated whether or not they should, maybe they were telling us what the rest of the NFL already knew.
Speaking with 50 NFL general managers and executives, ESPN's Jeremy Fowler ranked the top 10 wideouts in the NFL. He also had some honorable mentions. Johnson wasn't on the list.
Does it change Johnson's market value? Is he worth what many believed if he hits free agency next year?
