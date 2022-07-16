The Pittsburgh Steelers have still yet to extend wide receiver Diontae Johnson, and while many debated whether or not they should, maybe they were telling us what the rest of the NFL already knew.

Speaking with 50 NFL general managers and executives, ESPN's Jeremy Fowler ranked the top 10 wideouts in the NFL. He also had some honorable mentions. Johnson wasn't on the list.

Does it change Johnson's market value? Is he worth what many believed if he hits free agency next year?

Listen to All Steelers Talk above and follow on YouTube, iTunes, Spotify, or wherever you get your podcasts.

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Steelers Fans Start Petition to Remove Acrisure Stadium

Why Steelers Chose Acrisure Over Local Brands

Steelers Named Trade Partner for Mekhi Becton

Le'Veon Bell Mentions Lost Season With Steelers in Retirement Post

What to Watch for at Training Camp

Steelers Best Option is to Add Roof to Stadium

First Look at Steelers Acrisure Stadium

Cam Heyward Has Three Goals This Season

Diving Into Steelers Defensive Front