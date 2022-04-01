Skip to main content

And Now More Steelers Signing Tyrann Mathieu Talk

Here we are again with the Pittsburgh Steelers connected to Tyrann Mathieu.

Every time the Pittsburgh Steelers remove themselves from the Tyrann Mathieu, they get pulled right back in. This time, it sounds like they're really in. 

After shutting down fake Twitter accounts making claims, news came right from the source that the Steelers have called Mathieu this spring. On top of that, they seem to be one of four teams remaining for the safety star. 

At the same time, Pittsburgh went out and added a safety back to their roster as some security. Are they comfortable enough to not add another one?

And finally, what about Terrell Edmunds? 

