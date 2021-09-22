September 22, 2021
AllSteelers Talk: O-Line Might Cost Steelers Their Season

Can the Pittsburgh Steelers make Ben Roethlisberger's last ride worth it with this group upfront?
The Pittsburgh Steelers' list of injuries continue to get longer and now includes quarterback Ben Roethlisberger. Is it even realistic to believe he can last a whole season behind the offensive line? 

If the Steelers are going to do anything significant this season, it all starts with improving the offensive line. Through two weeks, this group has only gotten worse, and is starting to cost their Hall of Fame quarterback his final season. 

Can anything be done? 

On defense, the list of injuries is too long. The Steelers could be without a number of starters in Week 3 without any real depth to replace them. What are their options if guys like T.J. Watt, Alex Highsmith and two other starters can't go against the Bengals? 

Find AllSteelers Talk clips and updates on YouTube and Twitter.

