Steelers Won't Sign Another CB, But Could Add This Position

The Pittsburgh Steelers need to add to their depth, but not at cornerback.

The Pittsburgh Steelers need depth in a few areas, one being named by many is cornerback. 

With Ahkello Witherspoon, Cam Sutton and Levi Wallace on the outside, the Steelers are still without a true "CB1" heading into training camp. Because of this, the idea that they need to add another veteran has come up a lot amongst media and the fans.

Truthfully, though, they aren't even thinking of adding another cornerback - and they don't need to. 

What they do need, is another position. One to drive competition for the backups. One that has been ignored for too long. 

