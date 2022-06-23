Steelers Won't Sign Another CB, But Could Add This Position

The Pittsburgh Steelers need to add to their depth, but not at cornerback.

The Pittsburgh Steelers need depth in a few areas, one being named by many is cornerback.

With Ahkello Witherspoon, Cam Sutton and Levi Wallace on the outside, the Steelers are still without a true "CB1" heading into training camp. Because of this, the idea that they need to add another veteran has come up a lot amongst media and the fans.

Truthfully, though, they aren't even thinking of adding another cornerback - and they don't need to.

What they do need, is another position. One to drive competition for the backups. One that has been ignored for too long.

Listen to Steelers To-Go above and follow on YouTube, iTunes, Spotify, or wherever you get your podcasts.

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Bill Belichick Only Praises Mike Tomlin

More Details Emerge on Jaylon Ferguson's Death

Steelers Depth Chart With Larry Ogunjobi

Breaking Down Larry Ogunjobi Signing

Mike Tomlin Has High Odds to Be Fired This Season

Chase Claypool Says He Could've Prevented Dwayne Haskins' Death

Chase Claypool: Everyone Said Ben Roethlisberger Should've Retired After 2020

Two New Developments Hit Steelers QB Battle

Steelers Named Landing Spot for Cowboys LT Tyron Smith