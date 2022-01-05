Skip to main content
    January 5, 2022
    The Aftermath of Big Ben's Heinz Field Sendoff

    The Pittsburgh Steelers' season isn't over.

    There has never been a crowd as emotional as Heinz Field for Ben Roethlisberger's farewell. But the Pittsburgh Steelers can't act like their season is over.

    The Steelers kept their season alive and gave Big Ben the Heinz Field sendoff he deserves. Looking back, the emotions of the night were incredible, and even better knowing it wasn't just Roethlisberger who got the job done.

    Take a moment and recap everything that happened.

    The season is still going, though. Pittsburgh now has the challenge of putting their emotions back on their sleeve and winning another game. Can they do it? And how?

    Did T.J. Watt secure Defensive Player of the Year with this performance? Who has the best shot at winning the award over him if not?

    And did some sneaky players on both sides of the ball prove their worthy of contracts next season? 

