NFL Enters Dangerous Territory With Alex Highsmith Pro Bowl Snub

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers earned two Pro Bowl selections, but one of them hasn't played most of the season? Don't get it wrong, T.J. Watt is one of the most dominant figures in sports, but the man across from him deserved his recognition this season and was denied it.

So, is the Pro Bowl a popularity contest now? Has it always been?

Remember toward the end of Kobe Bryant's career when he always made the All-Star Game? I grew up an Allen Iverson fan and remember knowing every year, no matter how old the guy got, he was going to be on the court representing the East.

Yeah, as a kid, it was fun to see all the biggest names. As a true-blooded fan, it would've been better to see everyone who actually deserved to be there.

That wasn't the expectation in the NFL, though. And for someone who had to be prepared on who would make the Pro Bowl before it was announced, T.J. Watt wasn't even on my list.

Do you want to know who was second, right behind Minkah Fitzpatrick? Alex Highsmith.

