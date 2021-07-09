Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
GM ReportNewsGame DayPodcastsAll Steelers+SI.com
Search

AllSteelers Talk: Bad Tweets, Baby Mama Drama and ESPN Attacking Big Ben

In the realm of the Pittsburgh Steelers, there's plenty to talk about, from baby mama drama to tweets and everything between.
Author:
and
Updated:
Original:

The Pittsburgh Steelers aren't at training camp, didn't make a roster move, or announce anything super important, but was a wild week of headlines for this team. 

Kevin Dotson doesn't seem like a player many have doubts on, but apparently, he's got some Steelers coaches heated. Why? Because he reported to spring camps "out of shape." 

Yep, you heard that correctly. 

Devin Bush's Twitter rant has hit the week-long mark. Is he really being fined by the Steelers? Why is he doing any of it to begin with? And is this a problem that starts higher up than a third-year linebacker? 

The Steelers might have some leadership issues to address. 

Le'Veon Bell is back in the news for reasons outside of football. Apparently, baby mama No. 6 isn't happy. 

And Ben Roethlisberger will be benched by midseason? Sometimes you have to question whether ESPN hired someone because of their sports knowledge or their hot takes. 

Find AllSteelers Talk clips and updates on YouTube and Twitter.

You May Also Like:

Steelers to Welcome Fans to 12 Training Camp Practices

ESPN Insider Predicts Steelers Bench Ben Roethlisberger

Devin Bush Says He's Been Fined for Twitter Rants

Titans RB Makes Motivational Video From Devin Bush Tweet

ESPN Ranks Two Steelers as Top 10 Defensive Linemen

Trai Turner Brings Perfect Play-Style to Steelers

No Players Opt-Out of 2021 Season

JuJu Smith-Schuster is Steelers' Best Player Under Pressure

BR Predicts Landing Spots for Two Former Steelers

Untitled design (78)
Podcasts

AllSteelers Talk: Bad Tweets, Baby Mama Drama and ESPN Attacking Big Ben

KSR_4933 (1)
News

Steelers Will Host Fans at 12 Training Camp Practices

USATSI_15436184_168388034_lowres (3)
News

ESPN Insider Predicts Steelers Bench Ben Roethlisberger

USATSI_15495215_168388034_lowres (1)
News

Two AFC North Teams Listed as Potential Super Bowl Winners

USATSI_15391551_168388034_lowres
News

NFL Analyst Predicts Steelers First-Time Pro Bowler

2021_OTA_0602ce_0631
News

Steelers' Devin Bush Says He's Been Fined for Twitter Rants

Devin Bush
News

Devin Bush ‘Gets in Trouble’ for Twitter Rant

Devin Bush pointing
News

Titans Running Back Creates Motivational Video Out of Devin Bush Tweet