Steelers vs Ravens Preview: Two Poorly Timed Injuries, Still No Lamar Jackson

The Pittsburgh Steelers get their second look at the Baltimore Ravens.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers head to Baltimore for their second matchup with the Ravens, this one coming in Week 17 with major playoff implications on the line.

The Steelers can only do so much to keep their playoff hopes alive, and beating the Ravens is their only self-controlled factor in the equation. Without Lamar Jackson, Pittsburgh's defense will get another shot at stopping a run-heavy Baltimore team - this time hoping for better results.

The Steelers are also dealing with injuries, losing safety Tre Norwood and heading into the game with Larry Ogunjobi and Myles Jack listed as questionable.

Going through both scenarios, Pittsburgh could put some different faces on the field in their efforts to slow down J.K. Dobbins, Tyler Huntley, and company. They could also make adjustments from their previous meeting to help clog up areas Baltimore found success on offense.

Kenny Pickett gets his second chance at a first look with the Steelers' biggest rival. One that could keep Pittsburgh's season alive.

