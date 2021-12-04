Skip to main content
    • December 4, 2021
    Publish date:

    Can Steelers Beat the Ravens?

    Will the Pittsburgh Steelers bounce back against the Ravens?
    Author:
    and

    The Pittsburgh Steelers have been beat up recently, but can things turn around against the Baltimore Ravens?

    Do we expect Cameron Heyward to play against the Ravens? He's dealing with an undisclosed illness, but if we know Heyward, he won't rule himself out until the last second. 

    Take a look at what the defense looks like with and without him this week. 

    Should the Steelers make a change in the secondary? Find out who might get a chance to start this week. 

    And Week 13 picks and predictions - including a big game from a Steelers linebacker not named T.J. Watt. 

    Listen to All Steelers Talk above and follow on YouTube, iTunes, Spotify, Podbean or wherever you get your podcasts.

    T.J. Watt Cleared to Play vs. Ravens

    Steelers Rule Out Two Players vs. Ravens

    Ravens Uncertain if Two Cornerbacks Will Play vs. Steelers

    Film Room: Has Alex Highsmith Filled the Void of Bud Dupree?

    Antonio Brown Suspended for Misrepresenting COVID Vaccine Status

    Steelers Make Lineup Change

    Can Steelers Beat the Ravens?

