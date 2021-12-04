Can Steelers Beat the Ravens?

Will the Pittsburgh Steelers bounce back against the Ravens?

The Pittsburgh Steelers have been beat up recently, but can things turn around against the Baltimore Ravens?

Do we expect Cameron Heyward to play against the Ravens? He's dealing with an undisclosed illness, but if we know Heyward, he won't rule himself out until the last second.

Take a look at what the defense looks like with and without him this week.

Should the Steelers make a change in the secondary? Find out who might get a chance to start this week.

And Week 13 picks and predictions - including a big game from a Steelers linebacker not named T.J. Watt.

Listen to All Steelers Talk above and follow on YouTube, iTunes, Spotify, Podbean or wherever you get your podcasts.

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

T.J. Watt Cleared to Play vs. Ravens

Steelers Rule Out Two Players vs. Ravens

Ravens Uncertain if Two Cornerbacks Will Play vs. Steelers

Film Room: Has Alex Highsmith Filled the Void of Bud Dupree?

Antonio Brown Suspended for Misrepresenting COVID Vaccine Status

Steelers Make Lineup Change