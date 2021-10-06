Ben Roethlisberger Isn't Going Anywhere

The Pittsburgh Steelers haven't lost any faith in their starting quarterback.

Can the Pittsburgh Steelers' season be saved? Head coach Mike Tomlin said this team is sticking with Ben Roethlisberger at quarterback - and they're confident in the decision. So what's the best-case scenario for the Steelers with Big Ben and company?

