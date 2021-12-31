Skip to main content
    December 31, 2021
    Ben Roethlisberger's Heinz Field Farewell and Everything It Comes With

    Now more than ever, it's time to talk about the future of the Pittsburgh Steelers.
    Even after 18 years, knowing this is the end isn't easy for the Pittsburgh Steelers or their fans. 

    Ben Roethlisberger said this one feels like his last at Heinz Field. After sorting through the emotions and putting the sadness that comes with change to the side, it's time to talk about what's next. 

    The future, the legacy and next season are all different conversations. And every one of them need to be had. 

    Will the Steelers turn to Mason Rudolph or Dwayne Haskins next year, or is another veteran quarterback on the radar? Will they move up in the NFL Draft to select a hometown hero, or is waiting it out for a future draft pick the better idea? 

