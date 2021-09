There are plenty of voices saying the Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback is "washed," and it sounds like he hears them.

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger is listening to the critics, and it's starting to bother him.

Big Ben doesn't want to talk about the mistakes that have happened this season? Yikes. Three games into the year and the noise seems to already be upsetting Big Ben.

Meanwhile, the Steelers get positive news on the injury front and have a major piece to their offense begins his return from Injured Reserve.

